As part of measures to enforce strict discipline and ensure only qualified students graduate from the educational institution, the Takoradi Technical University (TTU), has suspended 65 students for one academic year after they were found culpable in examination malpractices.

Speaking to Citi News on the suspension, the Registrar of TTU, Dr. Moses Maclean Abnory, said the students were found guilty of various examination malpractices frowned upon by the school.

He said the decision was arrived at after the university’s disciplinary board exhausted disciplinary processes.

“A nation without moral standards is doomed to fail. You may cheat your way up the ladder of life, but your ill behaviour and character will bring you down. It is to ensure discipline and quality that we took this decision… The disciplinary board of TTU after hearing of the student’s involvement in examination malpractices during the first semester of the 2020/2021 academic year, recommended to the academic board to investigate for their rustication. The academic board after considering the recommendations approved the rustication of the students found to have breached the disciplinary measures which they are all aware of,” he said.

The Registrar also said the decision also speaks to the commitment of TTU to become a true centre of excellence in TVET education for Ghana’s industrialization drive.

“The image, respect and confidence of our graduates largely depend on the quality and integrity of our examination processes. Can you imagine a fake doctor or engineer taking care of you? TTU’s vision to become a centre of excellence for TVET education cannot be achieved by condoning such examination malpractices. If such misconduct is allowed to go unpunished, it will discourage disciplined students and that will also affect the quality of skilled professionals the university produces for Ghana’s industrial growth”, he added.

Find the list of students rusticated for one academic year effective from the second semester of the 2020/2021 academic year here.