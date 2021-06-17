TuneAudit, a Ghanaian-based music instructional, and solutions organisation partners with Cheryl Porter to bring her courses to Ghana and other parts of Africa.

Cheryl Porter is a classically-trained Opera Singer and YouTube Star. With her motivational coaching videos and inspirational approach to teaching, she has over 125 million views on YouTube and is considered the top vocal coach and vocal education influencer in the world.

She is the sole creator of the innovational CHERYL PORTER VOCAL METHOD and has created over 300 vocal exercises to specifically target and correct vocal flaws, increase vocal range and dramatically improve vocal skills for beginning and advanced singers.

Cheryl has given Vocal Masterclasses in Russia, Israel, Poland, Italy, France, Indonesia, Singapore, the USA and has coached students all over the world from Mexico, Italy, France, Russia, Puerto Rico, Japan, Africa, Germany, Poland, Sweden, Spain, Hungary, Ecuador, Brazil, China, and the Czech Republic.

She has coached singers who have performed on The Voice, X-Factor, America’s Got Talent, All Together Now, Italy’s Got Talent, Eurovision, Sanremo Festival (Italy) and is also a Vocal Coach for the Italian trio, IL VOLO.

The founder and director of TuneAudit, Kenneth Woanyah believes this is a great move for the continent. There are so many vocal courses out there, most of which remain unstructured and sometimes address low-hanging problems.

Although YouTube is another great place to find vocal instructional content, it’s often tedious to find videos and content tailored to the specific needs of an individual. The Cheryl Porter vocal method offers the following :

10 MAMA’S TIPS

10 VOICE LESSONS

60 VOCAL EXERCISES

FULL BACKING TRACKS

VOCAL EXERCISE E-BOOK

AND MUCH MORE…

** FREE SPRING SALE BONUS MATERIALS ($29 IN VALUE)

Her new course – HIT THOSE HIGH NOTES BABY! has the following features

35 NEW VOCAL EXERCISES

WARM-UPS & WARM-DOWN EXERCISES

EXERCISES SUNG BY FEMALE & MALE VOICE

5 SONGS TO STUDY FOR VOCAL CLASSIFICATION

WHISTLE REGISTER, HEAD VOICE, FALSETTO & MIXED VOICE

AND MUCH MORE…

** FREE SPRING SALE BONUS MATERIALS ($29 IN VALUE)

What makes this partnership so special is that TuneAudit will be making available these courses to participants from Africa at a special discount.

What this means is that anyone in Ghana, and by extension Africa who purchases the course from TuneAudit gets it at a discount (disclosed to registered participants). Deserving participants will be awarded free access to other courses and group activities of Cheryl Porter with the intent of further engaging individuals who seek to take their singing to the next level.

TuneAudit has arranged an upcoming informational webinar to be held on the 28th of June, 2021 to engage the general public and offer more insight into the course.

This will be a zoom event with special attendance by Cheryl Porter.

To be a part of this webinar, follow TuneAudit on the social media links listed below.