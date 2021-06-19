The Technical University Teachers’ Association of Ghana (TUTAG), has suspended its strike.

TUTAG announced this in a statement dated Saturday, June 19, 2021.

According to the association, it has decided to put the industrial action on hold following favourable responses it received from the government and the National Labour Commission.

TUTAG in a statement said its meeting with the Minister of Education, Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum, boosted their trust in government hence their decision.

“After listening to the Education Minister, we observed that there are still individuals in political positions that citizens can trust. From our observations of his verbal and non-verbal communication, we could see the natural sincerity that was oozing from both this verbal and non-verbal communication. Our encounter with Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum was the beginning of the shift of TUTAG from mistrust to mutual trust, hence the decision to reconsider our position.”

In its statement, TUTAG noted that: “Though our strike has been declared legal, and we could have decided to remain on strike till all our issues were resolved, we wish to inform the Education Minister that our decision to suspend the strike with immediate effect was based on our trust and confidence in his assurances. The word worthy of note is “suspend”. We are only suspending the strike to give Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum the benefit of the doubt”.

TUTAG strike

The Association commenced a partial nationwide strike on Monday, June 14, to demand the payment of their 2018/2019 Research arrears, negotiation of their conditions of service, among other issues.

Other demands by TUTAG:

Conditions of Service

Tier-2 Pension payment

Research arrears

Accreditation of Technical University’s programmes

Scheme of Service

