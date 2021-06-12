Police have arrested two suspects, Abdula Saeed and Kudjo Akorlor for their alleged involvement in a kidnapping incident.

The two were arrested in their hideout at Abeka Lapaz in Accra after a sister of the victim reported the incident to the police.

The suspects had allegedly demanded GHS1,000 from the victim’s sister through a mobile money transfer and still demanded more money after the initial transfer had been made.

They insisted that they would only release the victim on the condition that the money is released.

After the suspects’ second demand for money, the victim’s sister called the police, who managed to arrest the suspects from their hideout and rescued the victim.

Kidnappings on the rise

Similar incidents of kidnapping have been recorded in other parts of the country in recent times.

A 27-year-old man was nearly lynched by a mob at Offinso-Abofour in the Ashanti Region on Thursday, June 10, 2021, after he was accused of attempting to kidnap two minors.

According to police, the suspect, Kwaku Boahen, was seen with two female children between the ages of three and four at the outskirts of the town.

The suspect sustained injuries and is currently on admission at the St. Patrick Hospital at Offinso on Police guard.

The Offinso Divisional Police Commander, Chief Superintendent Benedict Wonkyi, told Citi News the minors have been handed over to their parents.

In a similar incident, Prince Osei, a 38-year-old driver, accused of kidnapping his two kids recently appeared before an Accra Circuit Court.

Osei is said to have picked the kids after they closed from school on March 23, 2021, and failed to tell the police, their whereabouts.

Osei is being held on two counts of kidnapping his kids aged 11 and 7, and two counts of engaging in domestic violence to wit – a conduct or behaviour that endangers the safety and well-being of another person.

He has pleaded not guilty.