Police in Accra Region have arrested two persons who attacked and snatched a motorbike with registration number, M-21-GW-490 from its rider at Tungah Children’s Park at Dansoman.

The suspects, Mawuli Amegbo and Sulley Mohammed, snatched the motorbike on June 13, 2021, when they attacked the victim with machetes.

On June 15, 2021, luck eluded them when the victim saw them riding the bike and raised alarm, leading to the arrest of the suspects by a nearby police patrol team.

A search conducted on the suspects led to the retrieval of a machete, which together with the motorbike are with the police.

Two accomplices to the suspects are at large, but are being pursued by the police, while the suspects are in police custody being processed for court.

The police in the statement called on the public to report incidents of crime to the police and cooperate with the security agency for investigations to be carried through.

Police in the statement said this particular incident was not reported until the victim sighted the suspects and his motorbike two days after the robbery incident.

Several persons have been arrested for snatching motorbikes from their owners.

In February 2020, an unemployed man was jailed for ten years for snatching a motorbike from an ‘Okada’ rider at Adentan in Accra.

The convict, according to police report, engaged the services of an Okada rider around 6:30 pm on February 10, 2020, from Adentan to Ashongman.

“On their arrival at the outskirts of Ashongman, the suspect blindfolded the complainant with a handkerchief smeared with a powdery substance,” the police said in a report.

The rider, fell from the bike unconscious while the convict bolted with the Jaojue motorbike with registration number M-19-GR 6400.

The Lakeside Police subsequently arrested Francis Osei on February 13, 2020, and put him before court where he was tried and sentenced.