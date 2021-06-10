The strike by the Senior Staff Association of Universities of Ghana is still in force despite a “fruitful” meeting with the Fair Wages and Salaries Commission and the National Labour Commission on Wednesday, June 9, 2021.

The association declared an indefinite strike three weeks ago over the failure of the government to pay the Tier 2 pension of its members.

Members of the association are also asking for the award of market premium and non-basic allowance as well as the finalization of negotiations of their conditions of service.

This compelled the National Labour Commission and the Fair Wages and Salaries Commission (FWSC) to meet with them on Wednesday, June 9, to resolve their grievances.

However, the National President of the Association, Zakaria Mohammed in an interview with Citi News explained that though the meeting ended well, the National Executive Committee is yet to decide on the next line of action.

According to him, the strike will be in force until an official statement is issued to the contrary.

“I must say that the discussions were very fruitful which is just one of the ways of resolving issues between us and the government. It wasn’t a matter of determining who is right and who is wrong, but they were looking for ways to address the concerns that have been raised.”

“However, we are yet to brief the National Executive Council on the development that transpired between us and the team, and then issue a statement to let our position be known at the meeting with the NLC and FWSC. Our strike is still on until it is communicated.”