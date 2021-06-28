Uganda’s President Yoweri Museveni has called out “vaccine selfishness” in the world but said it will “wake up” Africans to be self-sufficient.

President Museveni said what Africa needs is raw materials to produce its own COVID-19 vaccines and not donations from the developed nations.

“Africans are a disgrace to ourselves. Why do we have to depend on the outside for everything? This is a big shame for Africa,” he told delegates attending the World Health Summit on Sunday.

President Museveni said countries across the continent need to stop waiting for vaccine donations and manufacture them locally.

“This selfishness in the world is bad but is good. I like it because it wakes up Africans. It a shame the whole of the African continent is just asleep, waiting to be saved by others like it happened during the slave trade,” he said.

President Museveni said Uganda was in the process of making its own COVID-19 vaccine and only needed help with some raw materials saying, “Don’t worry we shall buy them. We don’t need donations.”

The African Union has been calling for a COVID-19 vaccine patent waiver to allow the continent to make its own vaccines as shortage continues in different countries.

The World Health Organization has been urging for equitable vaccine access with the African continent lagging behind at less than 2% vaccination.