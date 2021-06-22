The Ghana Export Promotion Authority (GEPA) says it is ever-ready to provide information and technical assistance for all Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) and businesses to become export-driven enterprises.

According to GEPA, it has launched a hub that has the information that will help them succeed in the export space.

Speaking on the theme, ‘Preparing and positioning for the AfCFTA opportunity‘ on Citi TV, as part of this year’s Citi Business Festival, the Deputy Chief Executive Officer of GEPA, Sam Dentu, urged SMEs to take advantage of the opportunities provided by the Authority to grow.

“GEPA is a national trade organisation, and we have tried in the last couple of years to tell the world, especially the exportable and potential SMEs, what we do. Last month we launched what we call GEPA impact hub which is full of trade information, technical advice and everything that you will need to upscale your business and be able to export.”

“Let me take this opportunity to inform the SMEs and the businesses out there that we have a lot of trade information from the market to prices to standards to everything you would need to be an exportable company, and we even have the market hub. So we want to use this opportunity to invite anyone who is in doubt or needs information about trade to come, and we will be more than happy to direct them.”

He further added that GEPA is working on a project that will help to create market footprints in other countries.

“We have a project we have been working on which we call export trade houses where we are going to aggregate products through private businesses and enterprises, from here and export it. And then we will be able to create market footprints in countries, so basically we will be setting up the export houses at the other end. Private enterprises who will be the aggregators will be able to work with the exporters to aggregate the business according to the standards of the products that will be accepted in those markets.”

The Citi Business Festival is an extensive program of business events and on-air activities providing inspiration, business ideas, and information to persons who are starting, building, or growing their businesses.

Other speakers on the virtual forum today, Tuesday, June 22, 2021, included Michael Kottoh – Managing Partner of Konfidantes and Fatima Ali Mohammed – Chairperson, Agribusiness sector of AGI, and CEO of Africa Band Warrior.

Mark Badu Aboagye – Chief Executive of GNCCI and Sam Dentu – Deputy CEO of GEPAPPP, joined via the zoom platform to answer all questions bordering on Ghana’s agricultural space.

