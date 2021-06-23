Police in Weija have arrested Joshua Quashie, a 26-year-old man alleged to have killed a 29-year-old man at Obakrowa in the Greater Accra Region.

According to the police, the suspect has been in hiding for the past five months.

A statement from the police said the deceased, Nii Armah Tagoe was shot in his left chest by the suspect after he went to retrieve his motorbike which was seized by some youth at a land site in Obakrowa.

“The brief facts are that the deceased Nii Armah was a driver residing at Ayikai Doblo. Suspect Joshua Quashie is a mechanic residing at Obakrowa. On February 5, 2021, the deceased motorbike was seized by some youth including the suspect at a land site in Obakrowa. On February 7, 2021, one of them, called Kudus, asked the deceased to come for his motorbike at a location in Obakrowa. The deceased was accompanied by his friends. When they arrived, an argument ensued between the deceased and the youth.”

The suspect who was at the time just observing the squabble according to the police picked up a gun and shot the deceased after pursuing him.

“The suspect who was sitting close to the scene and not part of the argument went for a single barrel shotgun and pursued the deceased and shot him in his left chest, killing him instantly.”

It also noted that the suspect went into hiding after the murder until he was arrested in his hideout on June 13, 2021.