To mark World Menstrual Hygiene Day, Weinglo Family International educated the students of Adoagyiri Girls’ Catholic School on menstrual hygiene.

The students were taken through how to manage their period and take care of themselves during that time of the month.

The organisation also distributed sanitary pads to the girls as part of its ‘One girl, One sanitary pad’ project for this year’s Menstrual Hygiene Day.

The organisation, later that day, reached out to the inmates at the Nsawam Female Prison.

It also donated boxes of sanitary pads to the inmates.