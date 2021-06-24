The Ghana Water Company Limited (GWCL), says the irregular flow of water being experienced in parts of Accra will soon be rectified.

It has assured that its engineers are working tirelessly to address the water situation in the affected areas.

The company attributed the problem to a breakdown of three of its four pumps.

GWCL, in a statement issued on Thursday, said this contributed to a reduction in the volume of water produced at the treatment plant, which triggered “a drop in pressures in the distribution system, resulting in irregular flow to communities in hilly areas and no flow at the extreme ends of the distribution network.”

Currently, areas such as Kasoa, Nyanyano, Bortianor, Weija, Gbawe, Malam, Anyaa, Kwashieman, Darkuman, Bubuashie, Fadama, Laterbiokorshie, Mataheko, Korle-Bu, Korle Gorno, and Dansoman are without water supply.

Other affected parts of the capital include Agege, Mamprobi, Abossey Okai, Kaneshie, Odorkor, Sowutuom, Achimota, North Industrial Area, North Kaneshie, Tesano and adjoining communities.

But the management of GWCL, says it is “aware that most areas within the western part of Accra are experiencing erratic flow of water and would want to assure our cherished customers that, the company’s engineers are on top of the situation.”

It added that we are “working around the clock to resolve the challenges to restore regular flow”.

In the meantime, the company has apologised to its customers for the inconvenience caused.