The Municipal Chief Executive for the West Mamprusi Assembly, Arimyao Somo Lucky has joined residents, mainly civil servants of the district assembly to clear heaps of filth piled up due to years of continuous neglect.

Two weeks ago, Citi News reported on the deplorable sanitation situation in the West Mamprusi Municipality.

The Assembly’s leadership faced widespread criticism for sleeping on their job while the town’s sanitation challenges worsen.

Following Citi News‘ report, the assembly began evacuating dumpsites in the municipality and also instituted a monthly clean-up exercise to rid the town of filth.

Speaking to Citi News, the Municipal Chief Executive stated that this is just the beginning of a great change ahead.

“We want to make sure that we evacuate all the refuse that we gathered and put a new container so that new refuse will be put in the containers. Additionally, the assembly has procured six new containers to complement or to supplement what we already have in the municipality. They will be placed in all the major dumping sites within the municipality.”

He added that the clean-up exercise will be repeated every month alongside the implementation of the assembly’s laws on sanitation.

“We are also starting a monthly clean-up exercise in the West Mamprusi Municipality, and we are going to make it compulsory for everybody. Prosecution of those who break the law will not be compromised. So we are sending a warning to everybody that it is about time we take our work to make Walewale clean seriously.”

“As a native myself and as a citizen, we want to make sure that we become our own stakeholders that will make sure our environment is clean, and I am telling you that the people will rise up and will work effectively to make Walewale the neatest municipality in Ghana,” he added.

Meanwhile, the staff of the Environmental Sanitation Department of the assembly urged the government to allow the unit to stand on its own to enable it to discharge its mandate adequately.

“Some of the residents are born with bad attitudes and sometimes there is political influence in the sense that when you try to implement the law before you realise, somebody somewhere will call you or will just take the law into their own hands, and we are not able to work efficiently.”

“We are pleading with the government of the country to make the department its own standard authority just like VRA so that when we are trying to enforce laws no one can interfere.”