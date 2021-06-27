The Narcotics Control Commission has cautioned the public against the use and abuse of banned substances.

The Commission in a statement to commemorate World Drug Day said a national baseline study on drug use in the country would confirm a rise in the number of drug users.

In 2020, 242 persons sought treatment for drug use from 15 treatment and rehabilitation facilities within the country. The majority of them sought treatment intervention from Alcohol (38.0%) and cannabis (32.7%).

According to the Narcotics Control Commission, the data shows that more work needs to be done, especially in sensitizing the populace.

“There is, therefore, the need to strengthen controls on the availability and access to drugs, while sensitizing the populace with the facts on the dangers of substance abuse. This calls for more evidence-based drug sensitization programmes and increasing access to counselling and treatment intervention for persons suffering from substance use disorders,” the Commission’s statement said.

The Commission said drug use continues to wreak havoc on society, and there is the need to demystify its use by sharing the facts on drugs to save lives.

“The use and abuse of cannabis, cocaine, heroin, methamphetamines and other hard drugs, as well as some prescription drugs such as tramadol and codeine-based cough syrups have become a pandemic. This could be due to a lack of appreciation of the dangers these drugs pose, and also partly due to misinformation on these substances. The lack of appreciation of the dangers associated with these substances and the volume of misinformation being circulated continue to spell misery for people, particularly the youth, who get addicted to these substances… We need to appreciate that, drug use can lead to addiction and cause misery for the user, his/her significant others and the society at large,” the Commission noted.

Meanwhile, the Commission has re-emphasized that the Special provision made in section 43 of Act 1019 of the Narcotics Control Commission Act for the cultivation of cannabis is only for industrial hemp.

“These provisions in Act 1019 does not imply that drug use and/or cannabis has been legalized or decriminalized. We need to understand that, drug use and cultivation of cannabis remain an offence under Act 1019 in Ghana, with penalties on these offences provided explicitly within the Second Schedule of the Act,” it explained.

The theme for this year’s commemoration of World Drug Day is ‘Share Facts On Drugs, Save Lives’.

The theme “highlights the need for evidence-based approaches to equip the public, as well as health and service providers, and decision-makers with the tools to inform choices and effective services.”