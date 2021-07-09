A nine-member ad-hoc parliamentary committee has been named to probe the controversial Sputnik-V vaccine procurement deal.

The committee is expected to look into circumstances that compelled the government to procure vaccines through a middle-man.

Deputy Majority Leader, Alexander Afenyo Markin will chair the committee.

The other members of the committee are Akatsi South MP, Bernard Ahiafor; Juaboso MP, Kwabena Mintah Akandoh; Asante Akyem Central MP; Kwame Anyimadu Antwi; Ashaiman MP, Ernest Norgbey; Techiman North MP; Elizabeth Ofosu-Adjare, Effiduase-Asokore MP; Dr Ayew Afriyie, Yendi MP; Farouk Aliu Mahama and Ablekuma North MP, Sheila Bartels.

The Committee has three weeks to conclude its work and report to Parliament.

The announcement of the committee follows the adoption of a motion from seven members of the Minority for a probe into the contracts between the Republic of Ghana, Sheik Ahmed Al Makhtoum and one other, for the supply of Sputnik-V COVID-19 vaccines.

The Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, admitted the motion from the Minority side for the constitution of a bi-partisan committee to investigate the government’s contract for the procurement of the vaccines on Wednesday, June 30, 2021.

The motion was sponsored by Minority Leader, Haruna Iddrisu; Juabeso MP, Kwabena Mintah Akandoh; Dafiama-Bussie-Issa MP, Dr Sebastien Sandaare; North Tongu MP, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa; Nabdam MP, Dr. Mark Kurt Nawaane; and Ashaiman MP, Ernest Norgbey.

Background

The country has been struggling to get more vaccines to reach its target of immunising 20 million citizens.

It later emerged that the government is using the services of middlemen to procure some of Russia’s Sputnik-V vaccines but at a higher cost of US$19 other than the original factory price of US$ 10.

This move has not gone done well with some stakeholders, including the Minority in Parliament, which called for the abrogation of the procurement contract.