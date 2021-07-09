The dreams of a young boy to have his favourite day of his school term well celebrated may have taken the most pleasant surprises yet, as providence smiled on him, in the most dramatic manner.

In a simple letter to his mother requesting a list of items needed to celebrate the last day of the academic term, known in Ghana as ‘Our Day’, 9-year-old Oswald will be smiling and receiving way more than he bargained for or ever imagined.

From banks offering investment accounts to food companies promising lunch for Oswald’s whole class to TV subscriptions payments, in the early morning of Friday, 30th July, 2021, there were over 40 promises made by different entities to help the young boy and his mates celebrate the day.

In a letter posted on Twitter by a user with the account @SmylyThe3rd, the young Oswald asked his mother not only to ensure the provision of the items he asked for but also ensure she ‘doesn’t disappoint him because he didn’t disappoint her by excelling in his exams’.

A young Oswald, who’s a pupil of Christ Ambassadors School at Dansoman in Accra, in his letter asked his mother to buy him food items such as soft drinks, biscuits and chocolates, as well a request to bring his Ipad to school; a request that left many social media users in stitches.

Oswald’s favourite teacher referred to as ‘Mrs. Appiah’, wasn’t left out as he requested “a big cake” for her, much to the amusement of social media users.

Our Day instructions that my colleague’s son gave to her. The emotional blackmail at the end 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/VrEuUeQYAW — Gambit ♠️🐻 (@SmylyThe3rd) July 29, 2021

The Twitter user, @SmylyThe3rd, a few minutes after posting the letter also disclosed that some well-wishers had started donating monies to his mobile account to help the little boy’s mum take care of the ‘bill’.

It was then that various brands jumped on the tweet and decided to help the mum make Oswald’s day a memorable one.

Afrobeats artiste Kidi, in a tweet also pledged to perform some of his songs for Oswald and his mates. Global fast-food brand, KFC also pledged to provide lunch for Oswald and his mates.

Chale where the kiddie ein school dey ? I go like go perform for them — KiDi (@KiDiMusic) July 29, 2021

Some other brands that have come on board include, Access bank, Fidelity Bank, Stanbic, Ashesi, Papas Pizza, Papaye, FanIce, Blue band among many other start-ups and small businesses.

Here’s a Twitter list of all major brands, that promised to help little Oswald celebrate his day;