Career seekers across Africa looking to join the accountancy profession will have access to ACCA’s (the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants) Africa Virtual Careers Fair on Thursday, August 12, 2021.

From 8:00 am to 8:00 pm across all African times zones, aspiring individuals will have the opportunity to establish professional relationships virtually, apply for live vacancies, discuss potential job opportunities and gain expert advice for career searching through this event.

The Director – ACCA Africa, Jamil Ampomah, says: ‘Here at ACCA we’re attuned to the challenges facing many of our future members and members across the African continent. In numerous countries, there are economic uncertainties caused by the pandemic, and our own Global Economic Conditions Survey (GECS), speaks to this ongoing uncertainty. But we know that hundreds of companies are still in need of ACCA talent, the finance professionals who can steer organisations of all sizes to sustainable recovery. Our virtual careers fairs like this one provide employers with an opportunity to showcase and advertise their available job opportunities, and also to engage with new talent and future employees in real-time.”

According to him, their previous global virtual careers fairs have resulted in over 3,000 job opportunities and 60,000 job views via the ACCA Careers job site, leading to a staggering 21,000 unique job applications.

Employers across Africa are invited to participate in the Career Fair through a virtual booth and advertise their vacancies by contacting local ACCA Offices or contact persons.

To attend the ACCA Africa Virtual Career Fair, sign up via the registration link: https://accaafricavcf.vfairs.com/.

About ACCA

ACCA (the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants) is the global professional body for professional accountants.

It is a thriving global community of 233,000 members and 536,000 future members based in 178 countries and regions, who work across a wide range of sectors and industries. We uphold the highest professional and ethical values.

It offers everyone everywhere the opportunity to experience a rewarding career in accountancy, finance, and management. Its qualifications and learning opportunities develop strategic business leaders, forward-thinking professionals with the financial, business, and digital expertise essential for the creation of sustainable organisations and flourishing societies.

Since 1904, being a force for the public good has been embedded in its purpose. It believes that accountancy is a cornerstone profession of society and is vital in helping economies, organisations, and individuals to grow and prosper. It does this by creating robust trusted financial and business management, combating corruption, ensuring organisations are managed ethically, driving sustainability, and providing rewarding career opportunities.

And through its cutting-edge research, it leads the profession by answering today's questions and preparing for the future.