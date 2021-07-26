The Secretary-General of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) Secretariat, H.E. Wamkele Mene, is on a four-day working visit to Côte d’Ivoire.

H.E. Mene is in the francophone country at the instance of President Alassane Ouattara.

It is his first official visit to that country since assuming office.

The visit is taking place from July 26 to July 30, 2021, and will primarily take place in the capital, Abidjan.

Among other things, the AfCFTA Secretary-General is due to hold consultation meetings with President Ouattara; the Ivorian Minister of Foreign Affairs, as well as the Minister of Trade and Industry.

He is also expected to hold consultation meetings with the Federation of West Africa Employers Association (FOPAO); and the Organised Private Sector.

H.E. Wamkele Mene was accompanied by officials of the AfCFTA Secretariat including Senior Advisor to the Secretary-General, Peter Joy Sewornoo, and Senior Advisor – Customs, Demitta Gyang.