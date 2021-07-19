The Director for ACCA Africa, Jamil Ampomah, has said the formulation of the Africa Advocacy Programme (AAP), forms an integral part of the body’s global corporate strategy.

Making the assertion during the virtual launch of the AAP and inauguration of Committee Members of the AAP, Mr. Ampomah stated that the AAP had been created to be a force for the public good.

“The AAP programme is an integral part of the broader ACCA global corporate strategy with a clearly articulated purpose to be a force for the public good,” he stated.

The Africa Advocacy Programme (AAP) is a continent-wide programme structured to support collaboration with industry specialists across various disciplines and sectors such as human resources, education, technology, governance, SME and Finance.

The programme, seeks to also establish a think-tank that aims to provide a national holistic perspective and integrated joint platform to influence and contribute to public interest activities.

Ghana is the third African country to launch the AAP following the launch in Nigeria and Zambia respectively.

Welcoming the inaugurated members of the Committee of the AAP, Mr. Ampomah charged them to work collaboratively with the ACCA to facilitate initiatives and engagements towards influencing national decisions and actions for the good of the wider public.

“Committee members are to prioritise emerging issues of public interest in Ghana, collaborate with the ACCA to develop policy activities applicable to sectors and areas of expertise, joint facilitation of conversations with relevant sector authorities and aligned positions among others,” Mr. Ampomah stated.

“We believe this is a rare opportunity to work together to make a significant difference not only in Ghana but also beyond the shores of Ghana. I would like to once again congratulate the Committee Members on their appointment,” he added.

The committee inaugurated for the ACCA Ghana Advocacy Programme include; Prof. David N. Abdulai (President and CEO of African Graduate School of Management and Leadership), Dr. Kobby Mensah (Senior Lecturer, University of Ghana), Dzifa Ayimey (Chief Financial Officer, Bayport Savings and Loans), Gloria Boye-Doku (Chartered Accountant), Hafron Aboagye (Partner, PwC), Prof. Justice Bawole (Dean, University of Ghana Business School), Kwabena Antwi-Situ – (Deloitte Ghana), COP Madame Yaa Tiwaa Addo-Danquah ( Director-General in-charge of Welfare of the Ghana Police Service), Mark Badu-Aboagye – (CEO, Ghana National Chamber of Commerce and Industry)

Nii Koi Kotey – (HR, Cummins Ghana), Sarah Mary Frimpong – (Non-Executive Director, Stanbic Bank Ghana)

Members of the committee are required to achieve the following objectives of the AAP; Improve engagement with policy stakeholders and enhance effectiveness by increasing ownership of market developed insights, develop bespoke thought leadership, establish a joint platform for multi-sector policy engagements and activities, contribute to policy debate and influence policy design, implementation, monitoring and reviews.