Motorists and residents within Agape and parts of Gbawe in the Ga Central and the Weija-Gbawe Municipalities want the government to construct the deplorable Agape to Gbawe road.

According to them, the road is an alternative route which will aid in reducing vehicular traffic on the main Ablekuma through Mallam to Gbawe road during peak hours.

Though many promises have been made by successive governments to ensure that the Agape to Gbawe stretch is engineered and tarred, the road is still in a deplorable state.

Residents within communities along the road say vehicles are unable to ply the stretch, especially during a downpour.

A resident who spoke to Citi News said, “This road has been like this for years and nothing has been done about it. When it rains it floods and there is so much litter around. The politicians will come around and promise to fix it, but after elections, you don’t see them here again.”

Another resident told Citi News that “When it rains it floods, and we don’t get cars to go home. The cars would rather leave you at the junction on the outskirts for you to pass through the rain. It is disturbing when you have kids, you will struggle to carry them through the rain. When it is time for elections, you’ll see the politicians here, and they always come in big cars, so they don’t feel the sorry state of the road, but we do. It is worse when you are pregnant because you can have a miscarriage. We are being taken for granted.”

“Our road is very rough, it is not good at all. When it rains, cars find it difficult to pass through the junction to this area. When the politicians come for their campaigns, a whole lot of promises are made. We have politicians staying at Agape Down but because they drive 4×4 cars they do not care,” another resident told Citi News.

Motorists on the other hand bemoaned the terrible nature of the road.

According to them, the stretch is having a toll on their vehicles and finances.

They are therefore calling on government to construct the Agape to Gbawe route to ease traffic on the main Ablekuma through Mallam to Gbawe stretch.

