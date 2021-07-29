Government’s ambitious project to construct a number of hospitals referred to as ‘Agenda 111’ is set to commence in August 2021.

Presenting the 2021 mid-year budget review in Parliament on Thursday, July 29, 2021, the Minister of Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta, disclosed that the government has decided to execute the initiative in two phases with the first phase, being the processes completed.

The second phase, which he says involves the construction of 88 district hospitals is expected to commence on August 17, 2021.

“Mr. Speaker, government and the project coordinating team have worked tirelessly on phase one, and I am happy to report that pre-contract works have now been completed for 88 sites for the district hospitals. Mr. Speaker, we expect to commence phase two (construction to begin) three weeks from now, from 17th August 2021,” the Minister announced.

Phase one involved the engagement of relevant consultants, survey and inspection of the proposed sites, feasibility studies, geotechnical studies, concept drawing, preparation of detailed drawings, BOQ’s, specifications, contract documents, processing of the necessary permits and documentation and others.

Ken Ofori-Atta mentioned that the government has already engaged over 20 local consulting firms through a lead project consultant to provide architectural, engineering designs, and project management support towards the execution of the project.

As part of measures to tackle the ravaging health crisis brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, the government is seeking to construct 101 standard district hospitals with accommodation for doctors and nurses, six new regional hospitals in the six new regions, and one regional hospital for the Western Region.

The project will also see to the rehabilitation of Effia-Nkwanta Hospital in the Western Region, construction of two new psychiatric hospitals and a new Accra Psychiatric hospital.