President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on Monday, July 12, 2021, commissioned the Salaga water supply project, and a newly constructed Astroturf football pitch for Salaga in the Savannah Region.

He undertook the commissioning of the two projects as part of activities lined up for his two-day working tour of the Savannah Region. The tour ends today.

The new urban water supply project, which cost GH¢13.9 million, replaces a system that was constructed for the area in 1963, which had become obsolete and could not meet the water demand in Salaga.

The President had in 2017, when he visited the area, directed the Ghana Water Company Limited (GWCL) to transform water supply system in the town to reflect the needs of the area.

The Salaga water supply project has the capacity to supply 20,000 gallons of water a day to residents.

The water project involves the rehabilitation of two steel elevated tanks, the construction of 21 standpipes, the provision of ten storage tanks in Salaga, Kpembi and Masaka, the rehabilitation of the existing water treatment plant structure, and the replacement of the old treated water transmission pipelines.

The project also involved the renovation of two quarters for staff of the GWCL in Salaga, as well as the provision of a new 100KVA transformer, and the installation of a new booster station to distribute water from the new concrete underground tank at ‘Nkwanta Junction’ to the new GRP tank at Kpembe.

President Akufo-Addo also commissioned the Salaga Astroturf football pitch, a project which was commenced in 2018 by the then Ministry of Inner City and Zongo Development.

He advised the local youth to make good use of the facility and called on the Municipal Assembly to undertake routine maintenance of the pitch to ensure its longevity.

The facility was constructed at a cost of GH¢1.9 million. It is aimed at promoting sports and sports development in the Municipality, and to help unearth sporting talents in the area.

The President also inspected ongoing work on the 71-kilometre Bunjai to Fufulso road, which connects Bunjai to Yapei through Tuluwe and Kusawgu to Fulfulso.

The road, when completed, will help ensure connectivity between the Eastern and Western parts of the Savannah Region, without commuters having to use Tamale in the Northern Region, and also reduce the travel distance between Damongo and Salaga by some 60-kilometres.

Started in February 2020, the road is expected to be completed in August 2023.

The project is currently 30 percent complete.

Farmers will find it easier carting foodstuffs from the Eastern part of the Savannah Region to the Western part, and to the Bono, Bono West and Ahafo Regions.