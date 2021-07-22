Kwabena Mintah Akandoh, the Ranking Member on Health in Parliament, says President Nana Akufo-Addo must urgently address the nation on the country’s management of the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to him, the President’s posture suggests that there is no clear direction on the country’s fight against the pandemic, although the Ghana Health Service has confirmed a surge in cases.

“There are a lot of people who are worried, but what is clearly missing is the political direction… The last time the President addressed the nation was 28th February. We’ve recorded new variants, the numbers are skyrocketing, and the President is quiet,” he said.

The Juaboso legislator further called for increased testing and contact tracing to reverse the trend of surging cases and avoid a third wave of the outbreak.

“It looks like we have no plan in place and nobody is speaking to us, we need a clear direction from the political head… I don’t know whether he himself is guilty of breaking the COVID-19 protocols, and so that has occasioned his silence. I think that the President must come clean. We must be testing, we must do the contact tracing and try as much as possible to release funds to the various health facilities,” he added.

Ghana currently has 3,618 active cases of COVID-19.

This is more than double what the situation was at the beginning of July 2021.

Overall, Ghana has recorded 99,974 cases of COVID-19 with 817 deaths since March 2020 as of July 19, 2021.

The highly transmissible strain of COVID-19 which originated from India, the Delta variant, has also been detected in Ghana and reported to be currently concentrated in the Greater Accra and Ashanti Regions.