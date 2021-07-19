Thousands of Ghanaians on Monday, July 19, 2021, thronged the El Wak Sports Stadium in Accra to participate in the documentation and medical screening process for recruitment into the Ghana Army.

These people, according to the Commanding Officer for the 5th Infantry Battalion, Lieutenant Colonel Prince Tandoh, include Senior High School graduates, and degree and diploma holders.

The screening process, which began as early as 7.00 am on Monday, will end on Saturday, July 24, 2021.

Some applicants had been at the stadium as early as 5:00 am.

The Army is looking at recruiting about 1,000 persons who will take an aptitude test in the next stage of recruitment.

Lt Col. Tandoh said the military had done their best to adhere to coronavirus safety protocols.

“Only those with print-out forms will be allowed to come in, and you can also see that we have sanitisers and veronica buckets around, so we are doing our best to maintain the protocols.”

Some persons who took part in the process say, although it has been stressful, they are hopeful of being among the few to be recruited.

“As I entered, I felt pressure because the people here were too many. I did not even expect to finish early,” one of the applicants said.