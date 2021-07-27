The Member of Parliament for Bantama and Minister for Works and Housing, Francis Asenso-Boakye on Sunday, July 25, 2021, joined the Bantama Ebenezer Methodist Church for the 60th anniversary celebration of its Boys’ and Girls’ Brigade.

Speaking to the media after the event, the Minister said “as a former Brigade boy, the occasion did not only provide the opportunity to reconnect with my childhood friends, seniors, and teachers but also reminded me of how the Methodist teachings and beliefs have shaped my life over the years”.

Mr. Asenso-Boakye advised the kids to stay true to the objective of the brigade, which is to see to the advancement of the Christian faith, help promote habits of obedience, reverence, instil discipline and self-control for the benefit of their families, church, and society in future.

The Boys’ and Girls’ Brigade is an international interdenominational Christian youth organisation, conceived by a Scottish businessman, Sir William Alexander Smith, to combine drill and fun activities with Christian values.

The Boy’s Brigade is an internationally uniformed Youth Organisation which deals with the nurture, character development and disciples of boys.

It provides the opportunity for young people to learn, grow and discover their talents in a safe, fun, and caring environment that is rooted in the Christian doctrine.