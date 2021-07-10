The Regent of the Ashaiman Divisional Council, Nii Annang Adjor, has hinted at serious tensions within the Ashaiman municipality ahead of the naming of a Municipal Chief Executive for the area.

The Regent says information available to him indicates that a number of youth groups are clamouring for change and that anything short of that could be chaotic.

He’s therefore pleading with the President to appoint a grassroots person who understands the plight of the people and their needs.

“I’ve been hearing threats from the youth wings, and as I said, the Honourable Albert Okyere is a nice person, and we know him but as we speak, the youth are agitating from all angles. And as a young man and as a chief, I think Ashaiman has come a long way. If Ashaiman is a son and is growing, he has to calm down and make sure he chooses his future wisely. So I am using this opportunity to tell our leaders that I don’t want anything to happen to Ashaiman.”

Nii Annang Adjor continued that “the agitation that is coming from the youth within the NPP and the general public is very serious, and I am not going to sit down for chaos to come on the land. So I am using this opportunity to plead with the President to make a good choice that will bring peace to Ashaiman.”

The queen mother of the Ashaiman Divisional Council, Naa Amui on her part also said “The [MCE] position is not for one person. It has to be rotated. Even within the NPP, there is division and there is tension because not all of them are in favour of the incumbent. We are appealing that we do not want any tension or chaos in the town.”

She continued that “Some time ago a similar incident happened where people had to burn car tyres and we the women were the most vulnerable ones. To this end, we are pleading that the right thing be done because we do not want anyone to come and disturb our peace. As we speak, the level of tension in town is serious, and we are appealing for a Ga-Dangme person to be appointed to level the ground.”

Some NPP coordinators and sympathisers months ago threatened to hit the street should the appointing authorities retain the incumbent MCE, Albert Boakye Okyere.

They threatened to demonstrate against any such decision. To them, they need a new face because they believe the current MCE has underperformed.

The youth, who claim to be members of the NPP in Ashaiman, were spotted agitating on Wednesday afternoon over non-functioning street lights among other concerns in the central business area.