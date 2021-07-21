A female police officer, Chief Inspector Victoria Ntowaah, has been found dead in her vehicle at Asokore Kobriso in the Ashanti Region.

The car of the deceased, a Chevrolet with registration number 4037G, was found in a ditch.

The deceased was sitting on the passenger seat with her head down on the dashboard.

Bruises were also found on her left shoulder and face, with her left hand swollen.

It is unclear who was driving the car, as the deceased does not know how to drive according to the police.

The Police have commenced investigations into the incident.