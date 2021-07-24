Former President John Dramani Mahama has described the legacy of the late President, Professor John Evans Atta Mills, as unmatched in Ghana’s economic history.

The ex-president opined that although the presidency of the late Prof. Mills was a short one, the level of socio-economic development chalked under his tenure cannot be overstated.

Atta Mills died at the 37 Military hospital three days after his birthday.

He would have been 77 years old on Wednesday, July 21, 2021.

The leadership of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) on Saturday, July 24, 2021, held a memorial ceremony at the Asomdwe Park in Accra to commemorate the 9th anniversary of his death.

Eulogizing his late predecessor at the memorial ceremony, former President John Dramani Mahama touted some accomplishments the late former President made while in office.

“Prof. [Mills] was a team leader. It was under his guidance that the NDC administration chalked most of its notable achievements, including the longest period of single-digit inflation for more than 2 years. The highest economic growth record was not only in Ghana but the world over at 14% for the year 2010. Accelerated infrastructural development [was also ensured] placing Ghana at the World Bank’s ease of doing business survey for West Africa, and making Ghana the number one preferred destination in West Africa for investors.”

“Yet being the humble achiever that he was, and in line with the traditions of the NDC, Prof. [Mills] derived no satisfaction to beat his chest and boast about his economic statistics when he knew that his work was there to speak for him,” he added.