Former President, John Dramani Mahama has asked the Muslim community to use the occasion of Eid-ul-Adha to give back to society.

“As we safely celebrate with family and loved ones, may our prayers be answered, and our sacrifices be acceptable to Allah. May we be inspired by the sacrifice to give back to humanity,” Mr.Mahama said in his social media message to mark the celebration.

The inspired call, he said, is “something that is bigger than ourselves”.

Mr. Mahama’s message, which was also on behalf of his family and wife, reminded Muslims of the values of obedience, sacrifice, and Allah’s divine mercy.

Eid-ul-Adha, also known as ‘Feast of Sacrifice’, is an Islamic festival that celebrates the obedience of Ibrahim to sacrifice his son Ismail to God on His command.

God provided a lamp to use for the sacrifice in the stead of Ismail after Ibrahim proved he was ready to obey.

It is the latter of the two official holidays celebrated within Islam.

The festival is commemorated by offering special prayers and slaughtering livestock, usually a goat, sheep or a cow.