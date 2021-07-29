Ghana Premier League soccer club’s Public Relations Officers and Administrators have received training in modern communication management through the Betway Up PR Summit. The training programme aimed to equip the club’s PR officers with new tools for public engagement and enhance their communication skills in sports media management.

The summit offered an opportunity for stakeholders in local soccer to discuss sports media management in local clubs, crisis management, club administration, and club brand promotions.

The training programme was organised by Betway, a leading online sports betting company, in collaboration with the Ghana League Clubs Association (GHALCA) and the Sports Writers Association of Ghana (SWAG). This is part of the organisations Betway Up initiative which was rolled out earlier this year. The initiative’s focus is to upskill and develop sports teams in Ghana.

“It is critical that major stakeholders, sports institutions, and the sports journalists who carry the message, to have a platform to collaborate, seek out the best ways to communicate, align with current issues and be able to set some processes that will subsequently help in the upcoming seasons,” Betway’s Marketing Country Manager, Kwabena Oppong-Nkrumah said in his opening remarks at the Betway Up PR Summit.

The President of SWAG, Kwabena Yeboah, commended Betway for the initiative to support sports development in Ghana. He urged soccer administrators and journalists especially, to support and encourage such initiatives.

“For those of us in the media, a majority of our job is centred around soccer, which is the passion of the nation,” he said.

The Betway Up PR Summit saw participants share knowledge in effective communication, social media impact on sports development, and sports crisis management.

Lectures were presented by former CAF official, Kofi Addae, on international best practices in communication, Alberto Aryee from Surge Marketing, on the use of social media in club brand promotion, and Dr Randy Abbey, Executive Council Member of the Ghana Football Association, on sports crisis management.

Sports management policies were also discussed to improve communication between the media and the office for public relations officers in the various soccer clubs.