A one-time Energy Minister under the current New Patriotic Party (NPP) government, Boakye Agyarko has spurred on members of the party in celebration of its 29th anniversary today, July 28, 2021.

He says this is the time the party members must ‘rededicate’ themselves to the affairs of the party and not be complacent to the many achievements of the NPP.

In a short statement to mark the day, Mr. Boakye Agyarko encouraged members to be mindful of the party’s tenets of liberal democracy, peace, and prosperity for all of Ghana’s citizens and uphold them at all times.

“I, therefore, on this occasion, call upon the entire membership, rank and file of the New Patriotic Party and its teeming supporters to rededicate ourselves to our party and all that it stands for with faith and full confidence, and to commit ourselves to its renewal in a new direction,” he wrote.

The NPP is a centre-right and liberal-conservative political party in Ghana.

Since the democratization of Ghana in 1992, it has been one of the two dominant parties in Ghanaian politics, with its leading rival being the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC).

It has contested every national general election in Ghana since the commencement of the fourth republic in 1992, except for the parliamentary elections in that same year.

Read below Boakye Agyarko’s full statement:

A SALUTE TO THE NPP PARTY AT 29

Today marks the 29th anniversary of the launching of the New Patriotic Party, a day on which all Ghanaians who hold out the hope for a prosperous, stable, and peaceful Ghana must rise up and salute.

The New Patriotic Party has arisen out of the noble right of center political tradition to which it has consistently kept the faith, and which gave rise to the United Gold Coast Convention (UGCC), United Party (UP), Progress Party (PP), and the Popular Front Party (PFP).

In all our history and current practices, we have been unshakeable in our beliefs in upholding the tenets of liberal democracy, peace, and prosperity for all of Ghana’s citizens.

On this auspicious occasion, I salute all the gallant women and men through whose unstinting efforts, from our very beginning to now, have brought us to this day.

While we celebrate our many successes, we must also examine the present difficulties that encompass us with utmost scrutiny.

Twenty-nine years in the political trenches, both internally and externally, will necessarily inflict its consequences. They have frayed us at our edges and threatens to dull our sense of self and mission. This, we must jealously guard against.

I, therefore, on this occasion, call upon the entire membership, rank, and file of the New Patriotic Party and its teeming supporters to rededicate ourselves to our party and all that it stands for with faith and full confidence and to commit ourselves to its renewal in a new direction.

The battles ahead of us are not for the faint-hearted nor can they be won by mere slogans. They call for hard work, zeal, and untiring efforts exerted by all. I am unshakable in my belief in this, that WE TOGETHER are up to the task.

CONGRATULATIONS NPP!