A number of communities in the Sunyani West Municipality of the Bono Region have been cut off from the capital, Odumasi, after a downpour.

After a recent downpour, a number of communities in the municipality have become inaccessible as most places have been flooded.

The residents blamed an abandoned road project in the area for the flooding.

Some affected areas are Addoe, Tainso, Abisu, Kwamekrakrom and Ntrikrom, among others.

The Assembly Member for the Addoe Electoral Area, Sulemana Issahaku, lamented the impact of the flooding situation to Citi News.

An official with the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO), Christian Wutsikah, assured that his outfit is taking steps to ensure that the problem is addressed within the shortest possible time.

“This is the third time we have been here. But, today, we wanted to see how the situation is. Residents are not able to cross to the other side, to access the district capital. We wanted to check if the situation was the same, and unfortunately, it is.”

“So what we are doing as the Municipal NADMO is to collaborate with the Assembly and the contractor involved to assist so that we are able to get immediate assistance for the people,” he said.

Meanwhile, efforts to get details from the Municipal Assembly on the contractor working on the abandoned road project were unsuccessful.