The Nigerian High Commission in Ghana says it is ready to partner the chiefs and people of Gomoa Fetteh in the Central Region to fight crime and child prostitution in the Budumburam camp, which is noted to be a den for suspected criminals.

The Commission says, although it does not have the power to prosecute persons who commit criminal activities inside the camp, they believe partnering with the Gomoa Fetteh stool will help fish out criminal elements who are tarnishing the image of Nigerians in the diaspora.

The Nigerian High Commissioner, Gamba Yusif Hamza, as part of a familiarization tour of the Central Region, visited Kasoa and Gomoa Budumburam, where a huge number of Nigerians reside.

According to the High Commissioner who was in the company of some Nigerian leaders from the Central Region, although they are privy to some criminal activities in Kasoa and Gomoa Budumburam being committed by some Nigerians, partnering with the Gomoa Fetteh stool will help in winning the fight against crime in the enclave.

“We are worried about the bringing in of under-aged girls from Nigeria to Ghana to engage in child prostitution by some very powerful individuals, who can either be Nigerians or Ghanaians. Your royal majesty, we are bringing this before you, and we are sure you can help us fight this menace because as a High Commission, we don’t have the power to arrest or to prosecute them, but being our father we are bringing that before you to help us arrest the situation,” Gamba Yusif Hamza told Citi News.

The High Commissioner indicated that although Nigerians have been tagged with crime, the majority of them are embarking on good humanitarian gestures to foster unity in the societies they find themselves.

“Although the Nigerian community has been tagged with various crimes, there are good ones who are doing good in society and have made an impact in the societies where they find themselves. There are Nigerians who won’t be noticed as Nigerians by virtue of their good deeds in society, so I want to say that not all Nigerians are engaged in crime, there can be other Nationals too” the Nigerian High Commissioner said.

The chief of Gomoa Fetteh, Nana Abor Atta, urged the Nigerian community to endeavour to create a good rapport with the communities they find themselves in by avoiding crime.

“We are here with your people in Gomoa Fetteh, and we have been with them for so many years, but there are many issues relating to crime where Nigerians are involved, but what I want to say is that I would like the Nigerian community to advise their other brothers not to engage in acts that will not bring positive results to the community they find themselves in. They must live in such a way that we may say good things about them,” Nana Abor Atta said.

He gave the assurance that they will partner with the Nigerian community in the fight against crime.