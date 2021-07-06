Apostle Solomon Leonard Baidoo known in music circles as Da Prince Gh has released his latest song ‘You Deserve it All’ in honour of hiplife musician, Castro.

The pastor of Zion Princes Church said he was fond of Castro because he was willing to support his music. He is the only gospel artiste that featured Castro on a song. He got Castro on his hit record ‘Aforebor’ in 2014.

“I am very sure that if he was here with us, he would have lent a hand in this new project. A month before Castro’s demise in 2014, he insisted that when he returned from his tour in the UK, he would come to my church and that we were going to do more for Jesus. At that time my fervent hope was to do another collaboration with him on this current song which was already there,” he said.

Da Prince, who was a friend to Castro added that he could not believe that it’s been seven years since Castro got missing together with Janet Bandu.

“Whatever happens, we need to give thanks to God. It is sad but there is nothing we can do about it now. Castro was a great talent, and we will forever miss him,” he added.

According to Da Prince Gh, ‘You Deserve it All’, which was released on July 1, 2021, is a precursor to the release of his third album dubbed ‘Amazing’.

Produced by Barak of Barak Nation Productions, with Philip Acquah and Dominic Quarchie both of Patch Bay Band playing bass and lead guitars respectively, ‘You Deserve it All’ is a contemporary gospel praise song.

“This song expresses my deepest gratitude to Jesus Christ for an amazing and awesome life of victory, power, abundance, and glory that He had given me when He made Himself an abode in me. A life that stuns and confuses critics and naysayers. I believe this is the testimony of many believers and that is why they relate to and love the song,” Da Prince Gh stated.

Watch ‘You Deserve it All’ below: