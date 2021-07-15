CFAO Ghana Limited has officially launched its car service centre under the Autofast brand, which offers high-quality service in the maintenance of all brands of vehicles at designated Total Ghana service stations across the country.

Speaking during the unveiling of the first Autofast Centre at the Liberation Road Total Service Station in Accra, the Country Delegate for the CFAO Group, Paulo Fernandes, said the partnership between the two companies is intended to ease accessibility to high-quality auto maintenance and services in Ghana.

He said professional auto service staff stationed at Autofast bays will provide services such as oil changes, brake pad changes, maintenance of vehicle air conditions and tyre changes.

Mr. Fernandes said Autofast currently operates in 7 African countries and looks forward to spreading in Ghana with the planned commissioning of 8 more stations by the end of 2021.

The Managing Director of Total Petroleum Ghana PLC, Eric Fanchini, said the company’s partnership with CFAO is an important step to providing convenience and a broader range of professional auto care services at Total stations for Ghanaian drivers.

He added that the company is committed to enhancing its customer experience by adding essential services, including a soon-to-be-launched electric vehicle (EV) charging system to cater to electric cars.