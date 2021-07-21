The Member of Parliament for Ketu South in the Volta Region, Abla Dzifa Gomashie, has urged the government to consider reopening the land borders at key entry points in her constituency to alleviate the economic stress being suffered by her constituents.

According to her, the request is necessitated by the distress her constituents are currently going through due to the loss of capital.

She wants those who can afford to be allowed in and out of the country.

The Ketu South MP in an interview on Face to Face on Citi TV implored President Akufo-Addo to formally open the land borders.

“His Excellency the President, perhaps it is because of us that divine favour found him to be the ECOWAS chair. This is why I am encouraging him to use that opportunity to negotiate with his colleague Heads of State and find a solution, just as he did for the air travel for the borders.”

“He can institute some kind of protocol that will not spread the virus. We want the border opened. Besides, people are crossing either way. You can go to the stations and see the number of people that commute in and out of the country. Those who can pay are moving to and fro freely, how about my people who want to go and trade? They should equally be given the opportunity. Depriving the people of benefiting from the border is mean. Why don’t we just formalise it? Let’s cut the pretense.”

Ghana’s land, sea, and air borders were closed in March 2020 to stop the importation of the Coronavirus diseases (COVID-19).

Although air borders have been opened, the land and sea borders are yet to be opened.