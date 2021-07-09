The health ministry in Tunisia has said the Covid-19 situation in the country is catastrophic, explaining that the health system had collapsed.

The country has been recording high numbers of infections, with Tuesday’s 9,823 cases and 134 deaths being the highest since the start of the pandemic.

Field hospitals have been established across the country, and the ministry says these are not enough.

Health workers in the country are fatigued. Bodies of virus victims are left in beds because of lack of staff to move them.

“We are struggling to provide oxygen,” ministry spokesperson Nisaf Ben Alaya said.

Six regions in the country are under total lockdown.

Virus cases in different countries in Africa are increasing, and the World Health Organization (WHO) says the “worst is still to come”.

Vaccination remains low in the continent, but the WHO is optimistic that donations from the US and other countries through the Covax initiative will help countries boost vaccination campaigns.