The Executive Director of Africa Education Watch, Kofi Asare, is calling for stricter enforcement of COVID-19 safety protocols in schools.

Mr. Asare’s call follows the detection of the highly contagious COVID-19 strain, Delta variant at the Achimota School in the Greater Accra Region.

He indicated that the Ghana Health Service had lately developed a laissez-faire attitude towards enforcing COVID-19 safety protocols in various schools, a situation he believes could lead to a further spread of the Delta variant in schools.

“Mindful of the fact that the Delta variant is more infectious or transmitted more than the original one, it means we should not let down our guard. The GHS has for some time now not been visible in schools enforcing compliance. We want to see the Ghana Health Service playing a more strict role in ensuring that protocols that were observed when school reopened are continually observed” Mr. Asare said on Eyewitness News.

Currently, the Delta variant is the most contagious and is fast spreading across the world.

The Delta variant was initially said to have been contained at the Kotoka International Airport after it was detected among some travelers.

However, the GHS recently confirmed community infections in Ghana, with the Achimota School recording several cases.

Mr. Asare also advised against closing down schools in the wake of the detection of the Delta variant.

He believes “the only thing we have to do is to go back to the basics and we will be fine.”