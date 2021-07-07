Citi News’ Ashanti Regional Correspondent who doubles as the station’s Middle Belt Bureau Chief, Edward Oppong on Wednesday, July 7, 2021, testified before the ministerial committee probing the disturbances that occurred at Ejura in the Ashanti Region.

He recalled that the disturbances occurred after residents pelted stones at the police who had been deployed around the burial grounds of the late social activist, Ibrahim Muhammed.

“I heard one of them saying they do not need the police there so in that case, I saw some of them with stones and clubs, trying to drive the police away.”

He said the residents were pelting stones at the police to ostensibly express their displeasure about their presence at the burial grounds.

“I saw the water cannon vehicle moving closer to where we were, and I heard one of them [protesters] saying they do not need the police there.”

Mr. Marfo said Citi News’ vehicle was damaged in the process of the disturbances.

“Our driver informed us that the window side of our vehicle got smashed during the protest.”

Mr. Marfo among other things provided the committee with video footages his team captured at Ejura.

Background

The violence which led to the death of two persons occurred during protests that followed the death of Ibrahim Muhammed.

Ibrahim Muhammed, alias Kaaka, died after he was attacked by a mob on June 27 while returning home.

He’s believed to have been killed because he was critical of the government.

The 45-year-old was noted to be vocal on both local and national issues using his Facebook page.

Police in the Ashanti Region have since arrested three persons in connection with his death and put them before the court.

Ibrahim Muhammed was buried on Tuesday, June 29, 2021, alongside the two others who died in the protest.