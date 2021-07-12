The three-member ministerial committee investigating the Ejura disturbances will resume sitting today, Monday, July 12, 2021, at the Prempeh Assembly Hall in Kumasi in the Ashanti Region.

The committee is probing the circumstances surrounding the shooting of protestors in Ejura that led to the death of two with four others injured.

This will be the fifth day of sitting since the committee began its probe on Tuesday, July 6, 2021.

So far, 11 witnesses have given their testimonies to the committee.

They include the Ashanti Regional Minister Simon Osei-Mensah, Deputy Ashanti Regional Police Commander DCOP David Agyeman Adjem, and the Ejura Municipal Police Commander, DSP Philip Kojo Hammond, Brigadier General Joseph Aphour, Lieutenant Colonel Kweku Ware Peprah of the military, Municipal Chief Executive for Ejura Mohammed Salisu Bamba, Citi News’ Edward Oppong Marfo, and Joy News’ Erastus Asare Donkor among others.

Meanwhile, the family of Murtala Mohammed, one of the deceased, have assured of their willingness to appear before the committee to testify today, Monday, July 12, 2021, after an initial threat to boycott the sittings because they were not invited.

About the Ejura disturbances

The violence in Ejura occurred during protests that followed the death of Ibrahim Muhammed.

Ibrahim Muhammed, alias Kaaka Macho, died after he was attacked by unknown assailants on June 27 while returning home.

He’s believed to have been killed because he was critical of the government.

The 45-year-old was noted to be vocal on both local and national issues using his Facebook page.

Police in the Ashanti Region have since arrested three persons in connection with his death and put them before the court.

Ibrahim Muhammed was buried on Tuesday, June 29, 2021, alongside the two others who died in the protest.

A ministerial committee is currently probing the disturbances. The committee is expected to complete its public hearings on Friday, July 16, 2021.