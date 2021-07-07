The big news stories in this edition of Eyewitness News with Umaru Sanda Amadu and Akosua Ofewaa Opoku are;

-Ejura military intervention timely; Regional Minister acted right – Central Command Army head

-‘We miscalculated our handling of Ejura protestors’ – Deputy Regional Police Commander

-I called for police reinforcement not military – Ejura Police Commander

-I’d have asked MPs to reject $28M car loan If I had my way’ – Patrick Boamah

-Ejura disturbances: ‘Kneeling soldier’ did not shoot at protestors – 4BN Commander