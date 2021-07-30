Virtual-reality headset-maker Oculus is issuing a recall for the foam padding in its Quest 2 headset, warning it can cause skin irritation.

Facebook-owned Oculus said only a “very small percentage” of users were experiencing the problem.

But it is offering a free cover – made of silicone – to all Quest 2 owners.

Facebook also announced it was “pausing” Quest 2 sales and from 24 August all Quest 2 headsets would come with the new silicone cover.

The revamped headset would also have twice the internal storage, for the same price.

The problem with skin irritation was widely known among VR enthusiasts online and Facebook has previously operated a replacement programme for the small number of people affected.

But this new “voluntary recall”, following discussions with US and Canadian safety regulators, is global in scale, with Facebook emailing many of its Oculus customers.

The US Consumer Product Safety Commission said it had received 5,716 reports of irritation “including rashes, swelling, burning, itching, hives and bumps”.

But only 45 incidents had needed medical attention.