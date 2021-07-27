The management and staff of the Food and Drugs Authority, FDA, in collaboration with the National Blood Donors Association, Ghana (NABDAG) on Friday, 23rd July, 2021, embarked on a Voluntary National Blood Donation exercise under the theme, ‘Donate blood, Save a life’ to shore up blood at the National Blood Bank as part of its Corporate Social Responsibility.

The Chief Executive Officer of the FDA, Mrs. Delese Darko, in a speech read on her behalf by Mr. Seth Seaneke, Deputy CEO in Charge of Health Products and Technology, said the FDA has since 2016 organized an annual blood donation exercise to stock the blood bank.

The exercise was being replicated in all the FDA regional offices in collaboration with the regional hospitals.

She underscored the importance of blood and the need for all to join hands to volunteer to donate blood for the blood bank, which is always in need.

She said the FDA has since 2016 donated 1000 pints of blood and was looking forward to adding another 1000 pints with this voluntary national blood donation exercise.

According to the CEO, the World Health Organization considers blood under the definition of a drug, and has established principles and guidelines as well as regulatory requirements to be followed to ensure the quality and safety of blood and blood products to meet the clinical needs of patients.

The CEO said the FDA has been regulating blood and blood products as an essential biological medicinal product since 2015 using specific guidelines provided for in the Public Health Act, Act 851 of 2012.

The FDA has conducted extensive regulatory inspections of over 80 facilities nationwide, leading to the licensing of seven blood banks in the Greater Accra and Ashanti Regions.

She explained that blood regulation was necessary as blood from donors goes through a procedure before it is administered to the recipient, and for that matter that procedure must be regulated to guarantee the safety and quality of the blood.

Mrs. Marcella Ababio, a nurse with the National Blood Service, assured donors that they will be counselled and screened before their blood will be taken. She further assured the public that the donated blood will also be screened for other diseases like hepatitis and HIV Aids before transfusion to others.

Mr. Edward Bannor of the National Blood Donor Association, Ghana (NABDAG), urged the public to disregard the myths about blood donation.

Highlighting some benefits of blood donation, he stated that he had donated 83 times since 1976 as the highest blood donor in Ghana, and has only stopped donating because he was over 60years, but he had never taken ill.

He urged the public to donate to stock up the blood bank to help during emergencies