Five persons have been arrested at Dansoman in Accra for after counterfeit currency and a handgun were found on them.

The arrest took place on Tuesday, June 29, 2021, at a hotel in Dansoman upon a tip-off.

The Dansoman police dispatched a team to the said hotel and arrested the suspects namely Akwasi Boateng, alias Honourable, Michael Marfo Ohene, alias Ghost, Bismarck Tawiah, Richard Walker and Prince Nketiah with the exhibits in question.

The police found in their possession a handgun, 108 bundles of fake dollars, a wooden box containing 34 bundles of fake CFA currency, fake GHS200 notes in an ice chest mixed with powder and unspecified cedi notes.

The items were found in the hotel room of Akwasi Boateng and his accomplices.