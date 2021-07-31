The Minority Leader in Parliament, Haruna Iddrisu is asking the Special Prosecutor, Kissi Agyebeng, to among other things focus on the prosecution of corrupt heads of public institutions.

According to the group, political office holders have often been tagged as the most corrupt in the country to the neglect of public servants who often perpetrate corrupt acts.

Speaking on the floor of Parliament prior to the approval of the Special Prosecutor on Friday, July 30, 2021, the Minority Leader, Haruna Iddrisu noted that “Chief Directors and Chief Executives are left as if they don’t [engage in corruption]. Some of them do, and there is evidence.”

“The focus should not only be on petty corruption where you see a policeman stop a trotro driver,” Mr. Iddrisu added.

The Majority Leader, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu also called for a review of the laws to expand the frontiers of investigation to empower the office of the Special Prosecutor in the discharge of its mandate.

“Other than that, we will make the people charged with the responsibility meaningless. We will reduce them to toothless bulldogs who can only bark but will not be able to bite,” he said.

Current mandate of the Special Prosecutor

Currently, Mr. Agyabeng is to ensure the investigation and prosecution of cases of alleged or suspected corruption and corruption-related offences under the Public Procurement Act, 2003 (Act 663).

His office also has a mandate over the investigation and prosecution of cases of alleged corruption and corruption-related offences under the Criminal Offences Act, 1960 (Act 29) involving public officers, politically exposed persons and persons in the private sector involved in the commission of the offence.

In addition, he is to ensure the investigation and prosecution of cases of alleged or suspected corruption and corruption-related offences involving public officers, politically exposed persons and persons in the private sector involved in the commission of the offence under any other relevant law.

The office is also supposed to recover and manage the proceeds of corruption.

The Special Prosecutor’s work is backed by the Office of the Special Prosecutor Act, 2017 Act 959.