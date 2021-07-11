There are lots of food myths and misconceptions that are flying all over the internet and in the media space.

Today I want to share some real facts and answers that may surprise you. Kindly read on to find out the real evidence-based facts as I debunk some food myths and misconceptions you may have believed to be true.

Here are 3 myths about food that you may have believed to be true;

Myth: Skipping breakfast makes you lose weight

Fact: Some people believe that skipping breakfast helps you to lose weight by cutting down on your food intake, but research shows the opposite is actually true.

Eating a nutrient-dense and high fiber breakfast made with fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and legumes helps keep you fuller for longer, which means you’re less likely to snack on high-fat and sugary foods mid-morning.

Studies show that people who skip breakfast are likely to weigh more than regular breakfast eaters.

Myth: Drinking milk increases mucus production in your body

Fact: While some people enjoy drinking milk, others believe that dairy milk and other dairy products increase mucus production in your body.

This claim has not yet been confirmed by research but according to the Australasian Society of Clinical Immunology and Allergy, the feelings of mucus after consuming dairy milk are due to the thickness and texture of milk itself and not because there’s an increase in mucus production.

Myth: Coconut oil is the best cooking oil for you

Fact: The use of coconut oil as the best and healthy cooking oil once became a trending lifestyle in Ghana.

The fact is there is very little (if any) scientific support for many of these claims that have been made about the health benefits and healing qualities of coconut oil.

Although coconut oil may be a better option as compared to the use of butter, it still is 90% saturated fat (the type of fact that affects the usual function of the heart).

While a small amount of coconut oil is okay occasionally, quality unsaturated fats like olive oil or canola oil are a better choice for health.

They not only help to increase good ‘HDL’ cholesterol, but more importantly decrease bad ‘LDL’ cholesterol too.

Thank you for making time to read this article.

–

This piece was put together by Nii Amartei, dietitian on DIET TV (YouTube) | +233 209 330 918