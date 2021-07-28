The Radiation Protection Institute (RPI) of the Ghana Atomic Energy Commission (GAEC) will host a five-day workshop on radiation protection and safety in Accra, from September 27 to October 1, 2021.

The objective of the workshop is to equip Radiographers and X-ray Technicians with the techniques of dealing with risks associated with excessive radiation exposure, as well as update practitioners on the right protocols and procedures when performing such radiographic procedures.

According to the Manager of the Radiation, Protection, Training, and Consultancy Center (RPTCC) of RPI, Dr. Stephen Inkoom, the risks associated with excessive radiation exposure cannot be overlooked because it could affect the health of a patient and the practitioner.

“In the day-to-day work of radiographers, it is possible for an unintended part of a patient to be exposed to radiation. For instance, the doctor asked for an X-ray of the left wrist, however, the right wrist was mistakenly exposed to radiation instead of the left wrist. This scenario requires that the best radiation safety practice should be employed to the benefit of both the patient and the X-ray Technician,” he said.

Dr. Inkoom explained that Radiographers and X-ray Technician are guided by work ethics that ensures protection and safety when exposing patients to any form of radiation. “Before a patient is examined using radiation, the request must be justified by a medical doctor. After the procedure is justified, the examination will then be performed by a Radiographer or X-ray Technician using minimal radiation dose to achieve the needed diagnostic objective,” he added.

The Manager of RPTCC made it known that Ghana is required by the provisions of the International Atomic Energy Agency’s Basic Safety Standards to train Radiographers and X-ray Technicians whose work involves radiation exposure.

He added that training in radiation protection and safety was not only an international requirement but also a requirement by the regulatory body that regulates the peaceful use of ionizing radiation in Ghana, the Nuclear Regulatory Authority (NRA) of Ghana.

According to Dr. Inkoom, although the workshop is mainly targeted at Radiographers, X-ray Technicians, however Biomedical Engineers, Radiologists, Darkroom Attendants, and Nurses can also attend, adding: “participants stand to gain credit points from the Allied Health Professions Council of Ghana as part of their Continuous Professional Development (CPD) and career progression.”

“Participants will be given hands-on training, served with lunch during the training, and provided with certificates at the end of the workshop”, he noted.

Topics to be treated include X-ray Imaging Safety in Pediatrics and Pregnant Women, Decommissioning of X-ray machine procedures, Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) Safety, Radiation Protection in Radiotherapy and Nuclear Medicine.

The others are emerging trends in Diagnostic Imaging, Radiation Protection Trends in Medical Exposure, and Practical Radiation Protection in Digital Radiology.