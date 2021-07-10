A former Member of Parliament for North Dayi, George Loh does not think the Committee of Inquiry probing the Ejura disturbances is doing a good job.

According to him, the committee members have so far wasted time on issues that are irrelevant to their assignment.

Speaking on Citi TV’s current affairs programme, The Big Issue, Mr. Loh said “I believe that Kaaka’s family were spot on when they decided not to appear before the committee. The question is very basic, why was the committee set up? It was set up to find out what events led to the shooting of those people. As for Kaaka, he is dead, investigations are ongoing, what then do they want from them?”

“Besides the matter is in court. Won’t they be prejudicing the matter and investigations? Yes, we agree that things escalated after he died. But what business does his family have with the inquiry into the incident at Ejura”.

Mr. Loh also thinks some of the questions posed to Joy News’ Erastus Asare Donkor were unnecessary.

“If he said that Kaaka was part of the #Fixthecountry protesters, how does it feed into the investigations? The committee is supposed to be a fact-finding one. Their job is to find out the facts as to what led to the loss of lives, nothing more.”

“I think that the committee has to stay in its lane if it wants to do a good job,” he advised.

Kaaka’s family snubs Ejura Committee; casts doubt on their work

The family of the late social activist, Ibrahim Muhammed, alias Kaaka, whose killing by unknown assailants sparked a protest in Ejura in the Ashanti Region, wrote to the Committee of Inquiry looking into the circumstances of his death and the events that ensued, that they will not take part in the ongoing hearings.

The family in a statement explained that the events in the past few days have left them “less certain of the scope, focus, real intent and even the utility of the ongoing inquiry.”

The family reps were expected to make an appearance on Friday, July 10, 2021, alongside other witnesses.

The statement signed by the family’s Spokesperson, Nafiu Mohammed, said the family feels let down in the committee’s work in the past couple of days, adding that what they hoped would’ve been “a much-needed opportunity for truth, soul-searching and institutional accountability for state-sanctioned violence,” has not met their expectation, hence their decision to opt out.

Among other things, the family accused the committee of inquiry of deliberately attempting to distance Kaaka from the #FixTheCountry movement, unfavourably criticising the live media coverage of the unrest that ensued as being responsible for what they described as “the criminal conduct of the security forces”