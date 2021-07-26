Ghanaians may have to brace themselves for a surge in COVID-19 cases in the coming days, Dr. John Amoasi, an infectious disease professional, has warned.

“My anticipation is that it [COVID-19 infections] will go up a little more. I hope it won’t translate into deaths. How long it will last, I really can’t tell, but looking at what is going on in other countries, we have about two more weeks till we reach the peak, depending on the measures we put in place,” he said.

Dr. Amoasi said this in an interview on the Citi Breakfast Show on Monday, July 26, 2021.

He explained that Ghana is currently in its third wave of infections, which he expects to peak in the next two weeks.

“Looking at the number of infections we are recording now, and the number of deaths we keep recording, we are, undoubtedly, in the third wave. What makes it a wave is a departure from what it has been over a certain period of time. A wave can be either lower or higher than what it has been before.”

“If you look at the numbers carefully, we are really on the incline of the wave. We can only tell we are at the peak when the numbers begin to decline,” he added.

Dr. Amoasi advised the government to tighten the measures put in place to contain the current wave before it gets out of hand.

President Akufo-Addo, in his 26th update on the measures put in place to reduce the rising COVID-19 cases in the country, indicated that the availability of vaccines will ramp up in the course of the third quarter of this year.

The President said, “we are expecting through the COVAX facility, one million Pfizer vaccines from the United States of America, 29,670 Pfizer vaccines from the African Union, and 249,000 AstraZeneca vaccines from the United Kingdom.”

He also indicated that government is in the process of procuring 17 million Johnson & Johnson vaccines, through the African Medicine Supply Platform, in this quarter.