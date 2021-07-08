The three-member committee of inquiry investigating the Ejura unrest has requested for an extension of its deadline to enable it to complete its work.

The committee is asking for an extension to July 16, 2021, instead of the July 10 deadline which ends this Friday.

President Akufo-Addo on Wednesday, June 30, 2021, instructed Ambrose Dery to conduct a public inquiry in 10 days into the chaos that resulted in the death of two persons following the killing of a social activist, Ibrahim Muhammed, also known as Kaaka.

Mr. Dery subsequently on Thursday, July 1, 2021, named the members of the Committee for the exercise.

The committee subsequently scheduled its first sitting for Tuesday, July 6, 2021. In effect, by the July 10 deadline, the committee would have worked for only four days, which is far below the 10 days timeline.

According to the Committee, there are more testimonies to be taken which makes the extension critical.

“Considering the testimonies yet to be taken, the committee is requesting for an extension of the deadline to complete its work by Friday, the 16th day of July 2021” the statement noted.

The Committee has so far taken testimonies from about 10 witnesses including journalists, police and military officers as well as political appointees in the jurisdiction of the incident.

Meanwhile, the family of the deceased social activist who were expected to appear before the Committee on Friday, July 10, 2021, has served notice they will not appear due to their doubts about the outcome of the committee’s work based on their performance so far.

Background

The President’s directive for the setting up of the committee followed the killing of two people and the injuring of four others by soldiers during a protest against the killing of a social activist, Ibrahim Muhammed.

The deceased, alias Macho Kaaka, died on Monday, June 28, 2021, after he was attacked by a mob while returning home on his motorbike on Sunday at Ejura.

He’s alleged to have been killed because of his social activism, which some persons felt was making the government unpopular.

The 45-year-old was noted to be vocal on both local and national issues using his Facebook page.

His family says he had faced threats over his activism prior to the attack.

He was rushed to the Ejura Government Hospital and later referred to the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital, where he died at midday on June 28.

Police in the Ashanti Region have since arrested three persons in connection with his death and put them before the court.

Ibrahim Muhammed was buried on Tuesday, June 29, 2021, alongside the two others who died in the protest.

Meanwhile, one of the four injured persons, a sixteen-year-old boy, has had one of his legs amputated at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital.