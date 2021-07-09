The Mamprobi Polyclinic in Accra has been upgraded to the status of a primary-level hospital to meet the health needs of the growing population of the Ablekuma South Sub-Metropolitan District and its environs.

The upgrade of the facility is expected to ease pressure on the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital as well as other health facilities and improve healthcare in the community.

The then Mamprobi Clinic was built in the 1960s, initially as an outreach point for community work in the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital.

Speaking at the inaugural ceremony in Accra on Thursday, Chief Executive of the Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA), Mohammed Adjei Sowah, reiterated the government’s commitment to providing the necessary infrastructure and logistics to improve healthcare services in the country.

He disclosed that as part of the government’s Agenda 111 to construct 100-bed hospitals in 101 districts, the AMA had submitted a plan for the remodelling of the Ussher Polyclinic, the Kaneshie Polyclinic, and now the Mamprobi Hospital to the presidency.

The Regional Director of Health Services of the Ghana Health Service, Dr Charity Sarpong in a keynote address urged staff of the Mamprobi Hospital to strive to avoid any form of medico-legal issues through the strict adherence to the Code of Conduct and disciplinary procedures and other policies within the service.

“I urged all staff to strive to avoid any form of medico-legal issues… Ensure that your customer care and client experience is top-notch and every client who patronizes your service chooses you as the first point of call for medical care when the need ever arises,” she said.

She pledged the Regional Health Directorate’s commitment to continue providing both policy guidance and improve upon the human resource needs for the growth of the facility.

As a facility, we believe that the name change is something that should resonate with the three key pillars on which we stand which are our clients, our stakeholders, and our staff.

Dr Charlotte -Alberta Cato, Specialist -In-Charge, Mamprobi Hospital said the new status would serve as a point to reflect what was special, unique, and positively different about the facility.

She pointed out that as part of the transition process a theatre was constructed out of existing infrastructure and expanded with the help of the Member of Parliament (MP) for Ablekuma South Constituency, Alfred Okoe Vanderpujie, after which the first cesarean section was performed in 2018.

“From an initial 8 caesarean section cases in the first month, we have grown to providing an average of 60 caesarean cases a month, as well as providing other surgical disciplines like cataract surgeries and gynaecological surgeries in collaboration with Korle Bu. In March 2020, through the hard work of all members of staff, the National Health Insurance Authority accredited the facility as a primary hospital,” she said.

She appealed for major renovations, additional wards, and office space and was hopeful that with the collaboration of stakeholders the hospital would soon put up an ultramodern maternity block with theatres, a surgical, and proper paediatric ward.

The MP for Ablekuma South, Alfred Okoe Vanderpujie congratulated all including past MPs who had contributed in diverse ways to ensure the dream of upgrading the Mamprobi Polyclinic into a hospital become a reality.